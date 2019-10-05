Oct. 5, 1944, in The Star: With the school year under way, the Calhoun County school system has counted a total enrollment of 7,492, an increase of 569 over last year. Of that figure, 1,131 students are black and 6,361 are white. The system maintains 18 schools for black students and 29 for white students.
Also this date: In a letter to the editor that’s critical of New Deal programs, W. B. Wellborn writes, “The New Dealers have been in power 11 years and what have they done to remove the discriminatory freight rates in favor of the Northeastern states? Not a hand has been raised to give us justice in these business matters. Not satisfied with all these sins of commission and omission, they are now ‘piling on the agony’ by advocating eliminating segregation of the races that has worked so well to maintain our civilization in the Southern states.”
Additionally: A classified ad from the Draper-Weatherly Co. offers for sale a half million used bricks, also steel beams, and a limited number of tubs and lavatories. [The ad doesn’t state as much, but it’s a reasonable guess this represents the remains of the burned-down Alabama Hotel, for which Draper-Weatherly had the salvage contract.]
Oct. 5, 1994, in The Star: Anniston residents will vote Dec. 13 on whether the city should sell Ezell Park to raise money for a long-planned youth sports complex at Woodland Park. The Anniston City Council set the park vote during a work session last night. Situated at Greenbrier Road and South Quintard Avenue, the park — which also used to hold a public swimming pool — has a relatively small amount of parking that argues for its closure, detractors say.