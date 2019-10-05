Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.