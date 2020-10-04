Look Back ... to a visit from hurricane Opal, 1995

Oct. 4, 1945, in The Star: No paper for this date could be found in Star archives. No reason was apparent for why it would be missing.
Oct. 4, 1995, in The Star: An unwelcome visitor from the Gulf Coast tonight will be hurricane Opal. Calhoun County and northeast Alabama could receive as much as 12 inches of rain and feel winds of 50 mph or higher as Opal takes a northeasterly path from the Florida panhandle. Calhoun County and Anniston officials were busy this morning preparing for Opal’s arrival, including checking stormwater drains to make sure they can handle the anticipated deluge. Also this date: The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce has chosen a 33-year-old Weaver native to direct its 1996 Summer Olympics program. Tina Pate’s contract position will last about one year, during which time she will direct the chamber’s Olympics housing, entertainment, hospitality and transportation programs. A 1984 graduate of Jacksonville State University, Ms. Pate previously worked for the chamber of commerce in Nashville.