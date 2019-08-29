Aug. 29, 1944, in The Star: The president of Chrysler Corporation, K. T. Keller, and the chief of ordnance for the U.S. Army, Maj. Gen. L. H. Campbell Jr., accompanied by a delegation of Ordnance officers, arrived in Anniston this afternoon for an inspection tour of Anniston Ordnance Depot. Following its arrival at the airport, the inspecting delegation was driven to Depot Headquarters where members of the group conferred with depot and warehouse officials. Tonight they will be honored guests at a reception at the Officers’ Club at Fort McClellan. [Operations at the depot were run and managed by a subsidiary of Chrysler Corporation at this time.] Also this date: There seems to be plenty of work available for anyone in the Anniston area who wants to do it. Records of the Employment Service here show that local employers are asking for a total of approximately 1,000 workers. In addition, around 700 are being sought for industries in nearby locales.
Aug. 29, 1994, in The Star: Thousands of Alabama parents are being asked to give a lot more than construction paper or pencils to their children’s schools, to do more than organize candy sales and carnivals. In Anniston, several schools ask for outright monetary donations, ranging from $10 to $25. The donation doesn’t just go to amorphous “expenses,” either – it can be for something as particular as a workbook the system can’t afford to provide.