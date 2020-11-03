Look Back ... to a video-based degree program for GSCC, 1995

Nov. 3, 1945, in The Star: This date was a Saturday during a 12-year span, 1940-1952, when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 3, 1995, in The Star: Jacksonville State University officially announced yesterday a partnership with Gadsden State Community College and public television that will make it possible for students to obtain a two-year degree without setting foot on campus. During the next two years, the university will phase in at least 21 courses available via television or videotape that will comprise the core curriculum required for freshman and sophomore years of college. The courses could lead to an associate’s degree from Gadsden State. Also this date: Calhoun County Circuit Judge Sam Monk told a civic club audience yesterday that Alabama business owners who are upset about large punitive damages juries award are partly to blame for the problem. “Business owners often call asking that their employees be relieved from jury duty,” Monk said. “This greatly skews the makeup of the jury pool. Punitive damages are awarded by jurors, not judges.” In other words, the judge was saying, juries need to contain people who are aware of the nuts-and-bolts expenses of running a large business, the type of business that juries sometimes believe have “deep pockets” to to provide compensation to an aggrieved party.