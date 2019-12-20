Look Back ... to a very crowded city, 1944

Dec. 20, 1944, in The Star: With Anniston and contiguous towns bursting at the seams with new wartime residents [a Chamber of Commerce estimate puts the metro area population at 65,000, with Anniston alone holding approximately 40,000], officials dread the temporary condition that will exist when holiday visitors “drop by.” The Travelers’ Aid desk at the USO Club has been weighted down with appeals for rooms, as the city prepares for its third wartime Christmas facing a double-barreled problem – that of housing and feeding its swollen holiday population. All persons having any extra space in their homes are urgently requested to call Travelers’ Aid at 2080 and register their rooms. The Chamber of Commerce has asked all restaurants to open for business late Christmas afternoon. Also this date: The Anniston City Commission is getting citizen complaints about the unsightly ruins of the burned-down Alabama Hotel being a health menace, with particular reference to the rat control campaign being carried out by the health department. Additionally: Now that the city’s new hospital has been established on a hill overlooking 10th Street, the traffic on that thoroughfare has become heavy and dangerous for the students and parents who travel to Woodstock School every weekday, according to Mrs. J. B. Feagin, president of the elementary school’s PTA. She asks in a letter to the editor that people who live on Highland Avenue and that section use Seventh Street to go into town, especially during the mornings and at the noon hour.
Dec. 20, 1994, in The Star: Adding a little something to its usual live nativity display, Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Piedmont also depicts the crucifixion of Jesus and his ascension to Heaven. The purpose is to show “the total gift of Christ,” said Sam Goody, one of two church elders who play the part of Jesus. Ray Glover portrays a Roman soldier, David Davis portrays a thief being crucified, and Norris and Monte Ray portray Mary and Joseph in the manger. A total of 34 members combine to put on the show.