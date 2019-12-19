Look Back ... to a very busy shopping season, 1944

Dec. 19, 1944, in The Star: The Anniston Shrine Club is completing preparations to entertain about 2,000 children of Anniston and the county at a Christmas party at the Shrine Club on Friday, Dec. 22, from 3-5:30 p.m. Noble Street between Ninth and Tenth will be blocked off so that the large crowd of children can be properly handled. Also this date: Anniston Christmas trees will be weighted down with gifts next Monday morning and Pop can expect more than a necktie, if the buying in local stores during the last few weeks is a good indication. Everywhere sales are surpassing those of former pre-Christmas seasons, and people are looking for expensive presents. The only factor putting a damper on activity in the coming days is that many stores will simply run out of popular items.
Dec. 19, 1994, in The Star: The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is one of 11 law enforcement agencies in Alabama receiving federal money to hire additional officers. President Clinton was scheduled to announce today the amount of funding for each department and the number of officers to be hired.