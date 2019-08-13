Aug. 13, 1944, in The Star: The Colored USO Club on West 14th Street in Anniston serves not only soldiers but boys and girls of the city through its youth program, according to a feature article. Its director is a black man from Galveston, Texas, named Reuben Curtis, who devotes extra time and work to the city’s black teens after the needs of servicemen have been fulfilled. Referring to the juveniles, Curtis said, “Many of them don’t have anyone to take an interest in them at home, and they have nothing to do but roam the streets. We are keeping them off the streets and keeping them busy.” Also this date: Federal restrictions on the erection of new buildings and on repairs caused a slump in the issuance of building permits in Anniston this week at the city clerk’s office. Only in cases of extreme emergency can homeowners expect to be allowed to have lumber for repairs. Military requirements for lumber are so high that all unnecessary use must be halted immediately.
Aug. 13, 1994, in The Star: Harvey Bowman, 51, has fought with the city of Anniston for more than a year over the operation of his topless dance club. So, it was no surprise when Bowman filed a lawsuit against the city yesterday in Calhoun County Circuit Court. Bowman wants to have declared unconstitutional a city ordinance prohibiting nudity where beer and wine and sold and consumed. Bowman is the owner and operator of the Platinum Club, a sports bar and topless dance club on Weatherbrook Lane. He says the ordinance has caused a dramatic decline in business.