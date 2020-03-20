Look Back ... to a uniform choice, 1945

March 20, 1945, in The Star: Military personnel at Fort McClellan may wear either their cotton khaki summer uniforms or their regular woolen ones from now until May 1. The unusual policy of permitting optional uniforms was adopted as a means of conserving woolens that are critically needed by troops overseas. All personnel will switch to cotton on May 1; between now and then a minimum of woolen clothing will be issued.
March 20, 1995, in The Star: When Jacksonville prevailed over Alexandria in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament, it was one of the most storied wins in tournament history. It also propelled the Golden Eagles to the top spot in the state sport writers’ final 4A basketball poll for the first time in school history. For his work throughout the season, Jacksonville coach John Lyons has been chosen by his fellow county coaches as the 1994-95 Calhoun County 4A-6A Coach of the Year. And senior guard Derrell Johnson, of Alexandria, received the nod from the 4A-6A coaches as the Calhoun County 4A-6A Player of the year.