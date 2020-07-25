Look Back ... to a tuition increase at JSU, 1995

July 25, 1945, in The Star: The Anniston Post Office today announced the new Iwo Jima three-cent stamp is on sale now. Picturing the famous flag-raising scene on the little island, the stamps were received yesterday and placed on sale this morning.
Also this date: L. G. Prentice, Anniston park commissioner, outlined for the Exchange Club during a meeting last night the work that the park board has planned, stating that it’s concentrating that effort on a park for black residents in west Anniston, adjacent to Cobb High School there. Expressing the belief that it was now fitting for something to be done to benefit Anniston’s black residents, Prentice told of the facilities the park will include — two baseball fields, a football field and stadium, and a swimming pool. Prentice is Anniston’s first park commissioner.
July 25, 1995, in The Star: The Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees yesterday approved the seventh tuition increase the school has seen since 1991. Beginning this fall, students at JSU will pay $920 for an average semester of studies compared to $660 in 1991. Beyond that, with additional fees for extra hours, a student who signs up for 18 credit hours will pay $1,074 per semester this fall. “We hate like hell to do this,” board Chairman Pete Mathews said, “but we had no choice.” The board’s decision was influenced by Gov. James’ proposal in April to shift $16 million of the state education budget from colleges to K-12. “We’re trying to pay the faculty and keep the doors open,” said Jack Hopper, vice president for institutional advancement.