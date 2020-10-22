Look Back ... to a tragic flying accident in White Plains, 1945

Oct. 22, 1945, in The Star: The crash of a cub-cruiser airplane on a dirt road in White Plains yesterday claimed three lives: Pvt. Ben Henderson, 18, on furlough from Camp Robinson, Ark.; his brother, Forney C. Henderson, 24, both young men being of the White Plains community; and W. Marvin Thomas, 20, of Anniston. Two people riding along the dirt road on a motorcycle were nearly struck by the crashing aircraft. Horace Henderson, father of Ben and Forney, came to the scene right after the bodies had been removed from the wreckage. “I wanted Ben to go to a singing with me at Heflin this afternoon, but he wanted to hang around and take and airplane ride,” the father said. Piloted by Thomas, the plane took off from W. J. Harper’s meadow, two miles from the crash scene. According to witnesses, it appeared Thomas was flying too low, banked sharply to avoid telephone wires but lost too much speed in the process to stay aloft. Double funeral services for the Henderson brothers will be held tomorrow in Rabbittown; each man leaves behind a grieving widow and in Forney’s case, a son. They also had siblings, Dan Henderson, Alfred Henderson and Mrs. Lamar Harper. Mr. Thomas is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Thomas of Cooper’s Crossing, and by six brothers and two sisters. Also this date: The Rev. G. Roland Sims of Birmingham has accepted the call of First Presbyterian Church in Anniston to be its next pastor, his duties to commence Dec. 1. The Rev. Mr. Sims is a native of North Carolina and pastored a church in Missouri for many years before serving three years at Woodlawn in Birmingham.
Oct. 22, 1995, in The Star: The latest addition to the policing staff of Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office is a dog named “Huck.” He’s a Labrador, a 2-year-old certified drug-detection dog being handled by Deputy Tim Gossage.