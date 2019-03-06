March 6, 1944, in The Star: A tornado struck Jacksonville this morning at 10:15, causing injuries to four, taking roofs off of several structures and uprooting old trees. Coming from a southwesterly direction the storm raged through the town for five minutes and cut a path 300 yards wide. Two men were seriously hurt and two women less so when the roof was ripped off the south end of the Profile Cotton Mill. The old home of Mrs C.W. Daugette Sr. on South Pelham Road was badly damaged and giant oaks were uprooted, while on West Francis Street the high school lost its roof while students were inside; miraculously, no one there was injured.
March 6, 1994, in The Star: The Macedonia “Carpenters for Christ” have taken it upon themselves to help build a new station for the Cleburne County Emergency Medical Service. Being erected at the intersection of Alabama 46 and Interstate 20, the new station will consolidate the Ranburne and Heflin stations, but the new location along major routes should allow good access to many locations. It’s 4 miles south of Heflin and 15 miles north of Ranburne. Also this date: A resurfacing and repainting job on Alabama 21 through Jacksonville in the near future should help eliminate some of the terrible traffic jams on South Pelham Road. The primary outcome of the work will be to allow two lanes of traffic to move through and around the square, rather than just one.
