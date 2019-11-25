Nov. 25, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 25, 1994, in The Star: Members of Anniston’s 14th Street Church of Christ gave thanks in a most basic way yesterday by donating more than 200 traditional Thanksgiving dinners to those less fortunate. “I could be home, but this makes me feel good, to help someone else,” said Leilani Jackson, who had been joined by her husband and two children as she helped serve food. The 14th Street Church of Christ was one of several places set up to provide Thanksgiving dinners yesterday. The Salvation Army served about 145 people, while the largest mealtime was carried out at the City Auditorium, where about 300 dined on a feast prepared by the local branch of the SCLC. Members took another 172 meals to people who could not travel. “We’re concerned that there were so many families to come in this time,” said organizer Mary Harrington. “I’ve been working with the program for five years, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many children come in. I think it’s a bad sign of the times we’re having.”