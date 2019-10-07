Oct. 7, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 7, 1994, in The Star: Opposing high school football coaches sing his praises even as they worry about having to face Mac Campbell for three more years. “He’s got great perception and he follows his blockers well,” Weaver coach Terry Willingham says of the Alexandria High School running back, who in four games this season has already rushed for nearly 700 yards. “Anybody that’s seen him has been amazed.” Campbell, just a ninth-grader — who saw playing time last season, too — is assisted in his efforts by quarterback Todd Ginn and a formidable offensive line. Declares Jacksonville coach Rusty Burroughs, “He’ll be the best back that we’ve faced this year.” Also this date: Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County is ready to dedicate the second house it has built here during its existence. The dwelling at 1425 Brown Ave. will be dedicated in a ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 9. Additionally: Two Iowa men were killed earlier this week when their Cessna 182 went down in a heavily wooded area at Fort McClellan near Bain’s Gap in the Choccolocco Mountains. The wreckage wasn’t spotted until three days later — yesterday afternoon. The two were flying from Iowa, with LaGrange, Ga., as their intended destination.