June 5, 1944, in The Star: Anniston Rotarians will join Rotary Clubs throughout the world tomorrow at noon to observe the centennial anniversary of the founding of the Young Men’s Christian Association. Also this date: Thirty people are being given treatment for rabies by physicians in this county, according to the local health department, following the killing of two dogs last week which proved to be infected. One was killed in Blue Mountain and the other in Golden Springs, resulting in a quarantine to be placed in both areas. The quarantines are not due to be lifted until the end of the month.
June 5, 1994, in The Star: In connection with the observance of the 50th anniversary of D-Day, George Smith in his column lets us listen to the story of James Moore, who was a 19-year-old soldier fighting near Rome when the invasion was mounted. “We got the news the same day. They told us we had landed in Normandy. To us it was just another day of dodging bullets. We didn’t even know where Normandy was,” he said. Moore is now 69 and lives quietly with his wife, Betty, on the backwaters of Logan Martin Lake. Moore was also a prisoner of war for six months. “It’s an experience that people can’t visualize who haven’t been through it and people have drifted away from World War II. It’s like living in a different world altogether.”