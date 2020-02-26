Look Back ... to a tennis player in sports HoF, 1995

Feb. 26, 1945, in The Star: Civilian employees and service command troops are working under a new banner these days at Fort McClellan. The slogan on the banner was created by Frances Pollard, an assistant at the library operated for black troops at Service Club No. 2. The slogan is “Just A Little Slack May Keep a Man From Coming Back” and it won the woman a $15 prize.
Feb. 26, 1995, in The Star: The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame has welcomed its first tennis player. That person is Pat Dupré, son of Jules and Lisette Dupré of Anniston. “The whole thing is very humbling,” said Dupré, a native of Belgium whose dad’s career track brought the family to Birmingham when Pat was but a toddler. He later was a star player at Mountain Brook High School; after turning professional, he reached the Wimbledon semifinals and attained a No. 12 worldwide ranking. Dupré is currently tennis director at Old Overton in Birmingham, but for nine years previous he was director of tennis at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.