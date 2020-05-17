Look Back .. to a technical education agreement for county's school systems.

May 17, 1945, in The Star: Rev. Herman C. Cazalas, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church here for the past eight years, will be transferred to Birmingham to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church by higher authorities, effective May 25, it was announced today. Father Cazalas, who regards Anniston as home, not just a way-station, has a wide circle of friends here. He belongs to the Anniston Rotary Club, actively supports the Boy Scouts and promotes tennis at the Anniston Country Club. His early public education was in Mobile. Also this date: The Treasury Department in Washington D.C. announced today that a likeness of the late President Roosevelt will appear on dimes from here on out. They will be minted as soon as possible and will be ready for distribution about the end of the year.
May 17, 1995, in The Star: Superintendents of Calhoun County’s five school systems have signed an agreement with Gadsden State Community College intended to help students get a jump on technical careers. The agreement means students in Calhoun County will get college credit from Gadsden State for certain courses they take in high school. The Oxford and Anniston school systems began phasing in tech-prep programs in 1991, when they entered into a joint agreement with Ayers State Technical College. Also this date: Eight Saks High School students arrested for having alcohol at their prom may graduate before school officials can take any action against them. The students appeared in municipal court in Anniston yesterday to face misdemeanor charges of possession of alcohol by a minor, but their cases were postponed to an unspecified date. A total of 20 students were arrested April 8 as they stepped out of their limousines to attend the school’s prom at Anniston’s Ramada Inn.