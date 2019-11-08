Nov. 8, 1944, in The Star: Fourteen boys from Anniston who have enlisted in the Navy are receiving their initial training at the U.S. Naval Training Center in Illinois. The young men are Byron D. Berg, Sidney J. Johnson, Ernest J. Gray, John T. Nunnelley, Charles W. Fant, George C. Ashworth, Raymond C. Watson, David L. Stanley, Ralph Hazel, Louis E. Holsemback, Robert M. Draper, Gerald B. Dean, William B. Songer Sr. and Paul C. Laney.
Also this date: Gov. Chauncey Sparks has created a state committee on physical fitness, which is charged with developing a postwar physical fitness program to operate in conjunction with a national plan. The chairman of the new committee, Dr. B. F. Austin, state health officer, says the committee might get a full-time executive secretary to direct its operations. According to the medical director of Alabama’s Selective Service System, 30 percent of Alabama men called for military service were rejected for military reasons.
Nov. 8, 1994, in The Star: Blue Mountain Mayor Joe Mundy has told Town Council members that their town (pop. 500) needs money. Its November treasurer’s report shows $10,760 in costs and only $7,246 in revenue. Mundy says there are ditches that need to be cleaned, roads that need to be fixed and trees that need to be cut down. Accordingly, the mayor has proposed an occupational tax to the town council — a 1 percent tax on every paycheck earned in Blue Mountain. Residents have protested and the council has put off voting on the proposal. Mundy estimates the weekly tax would bring in between $40,000 and $60,000 a year; the problem is that Blue Mountain Industries is the major employer, yet most of the 400 people who work there don’t live in Blue Mountain. Consequently, they’re indignant and annoyed that a tiny portion of their paychecks might go to the upkeep of a jurisdiction they have no special interest in.