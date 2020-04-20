Look Back … to a swap in high school classification, 1995

April 20, 1945, in The Star: Tommy Graham, former Anniston High School athlete who was captured Dec. 16 by Germans in the Belgium bulge, has been liberated and is now in a U.S. hospital, according to a letter his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Graham of East 15th Street, received from him today. The letter dated April 10 stated he had been liberated April 8. He was taken from the prison camp to Frankfurt, then by airplane to Paris. Also this date: A publicly announced tradition of many years, “Straw Hat Day” will be observed day after tomorrow in Anniston, at which time men will be genially encouraged to put away their cloth and felt hats of winter and bring out their cooling straw hats. Of course, many retailers will have them for sale, for a wide range of prices.
April 20, 1995, in The Star: As far as enrollment for sports classification is concerned, Anniston High School has always been one of the smaller schools in 6A, while Oxford has been one of the largest 5A schools. Today, what some would argue ought to be the natural order has been announced by the Alabama High School Athletic Association: By virtue of changes in high school enrollment, Oxford is now a 6A school and Anniston is in 5A. AHSAA rankings put Oxford’s average daily attendance in grades 10-12 at 675, up from 617 two years ago, while Anniston’s average attendance is 649, down from 773 per day two years ago. The new classifications will take effect in the 1996 season.