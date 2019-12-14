Look Back ... to a surprise visit from top brass, 1944

Dec. 14, 1944, in The Star: U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. George C. Marshall paid a surprise visit to Fort McClellan yesterday on just a few hours’ notice. He wanted to observe training at the Infantry Replacement Center to see that certain ideas had been adopted pursuant to instructions he issued several weeks ago. He was here only about four hours, but he visited many of the fort’s ranges as well as battle courses in the Morrisville maneuver area. He spoke very little but asked a steady stream of questions, showing an expert grasp of the logistics of conducting battle and supporting the men on the front lines. And just to make sure everyone understood the gravity of his visit, he took the unusual step of making sure the Chief of Staff’s flag was mounted on the front of the vehicle which carried him around the post.
Dec. 14, 1994, in The Star: Almost the same number of people want the city of Anniston to keep Ezell Park as want the city to sell it, according to a public vote taken yesterday concerning the public land at the corner of Greenbrier and Quintard. However, because the vote was 658 supporting the sale of the 48-year-old park, versus 655 opposing it, the city will be able to get some cash for the land and direct it toward other investments.
Also this date: Despite prodding from the public, the Anniston City Council remains camera shy, taking no action yesterday when local resident Judy Dothard Simmons presented members with a petition bearing 365 signatures and the promise of 180 more from residents who want the council to reinstate telecasts of its meetings on NewChannels’ cable Channel 7. Councilmen Hans Gray, Jerre Ford and Lucius Fleming voted in the summer to take the meetings off the air because of the poor image the council’s bickering presented to the public. “We do a whole lot better without the TV,” Gray said.