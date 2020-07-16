Look Back ... to a successful teen club, 1945

July 16, 1945, in The Star: Four Lineville residents traveled to Anniston last week to visit the Teen-Canteen, a successful recreation center for boys and girls of school age being conducted in the Radio Building. The Teen-Canteen counts a membership of about 700 and largely governs itself, under the supervision of Miss Margaret Griffis and John J. Nash. The Lineville visitors pronounced themselves impressed by the facility. All day and each evening the center is crowded with young people, who dance, play games, read, play table tennis and pool and enjoy the snack bar. The municipal pool in Zinn Park is a block away and the teens incorporate that into their activities as well. Also this date: Yesterday, The Birmingham News failed to publish a Sunday edition for the first time in its history. That’s because printers belonging to the International Typographical Union have gone out on strike — they’ve been away from their linotypes for five days now. The affected papers are Birmingham’s afternoon papers, the News and the Post, and the morning Age-Herald.
July 16, 1995, in The Star: For a cost of $1,700 per year per child, a new school in Randolph County, New Hope Christian Academy, plans to educate children this fall in a curriculum that mixes traditional academics with non-denominational Bible lessons. The building that the community is leasing to the organizing parents for a dollar a year was in fact a school a generation ago, before it was closed in a consolidation of rural schools. Lately it’s benefited from a great deal of of free labor and supplies to get it in shape to accommodate at least 40-45 children (grades K-9). Jimmy McCain is leader of the parental group starting the school, which is located four miles east of Wedowee.