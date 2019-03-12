March 12, 1944, in The Star: Joining with sister scouts all over the nation, Anniston’s Girl Scouts yesterday afternoon observed the 32nd anniversary of their organization with a celebration at the USO on 12th and Gurnee. Shown in a photograph with the article are local Girl Scouts Leah Layman, Janice Myer and Barbara Nagle. Local commissioner of the Girl Scouts is Mrs. W. P. Acker Jr. Also this date: Alabama Sen. James A. Simpson, a prominent Birmingham attorney, is in the running for the Democratic Party nomination for a seat in the U.S. Senate. Among his declaration of beliefs are these: that bureaucracy has gone too far with arbitrary regulations; that damaging and dangerous meddling with race relations in the South must be stopped; that we should have federal aid for Alabama schools with no strings attached; and that Alabama’s old-age pension should be equalized with those of richer Northern states. The incumbent Simpson opposes is Sen. Lister Hill.
March 12, 1994, in The Star: A 42-year-old Montana woman named Erin Shanley has enjoyed fine success with a chapter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Calhoun County that she started at Constantine Homes in April 1991. Since that time, the club has grown from about 30 members to about 70. Ms. Shanley is half white and half Native American and grew up in poor conditions on a northeastern Montana reservation, a child of a single parent; she has also felt the sting of ethnic discrimination, all of which she believes contributes to the rapport she has with her Constantine constituents.