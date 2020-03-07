Look Back ... to a student newspaper at Oxford, 1945

March 7, 1945, in The Star: A student newspaper, The Vespa, made its first appearance on the campus of Calhoun County High School at Oxford yesterday. It is a four-page paper detailing activities and affairs of the school and its students. Harry Sherman, son of W. C. Sherman, a widely known retired Anniston printer, is the editor of The Vespa — “vespa” being Latin for “wasp,” i.e., Yellow Jackets. (Within a few years Harry would become sports editor of The Star, but journalism was not his life’s calling; botany and biology were.)
Also this date: Employment estimates for the Anniston area as compiled by the Committee on Economic Development show that 3,500 jobs will be needed here in the postwar period to take care of the returning servicemen, according to the latest issue of C.E.D. News.
March 7, 1995, in The Star: Every year, Calhoun County legislators gather ideas, get together and decide which local bills they need to introduce. But this year, they will get some help. The delegation has established four citizen committees to examine issues ranging from economic development to bingo. The idea, said Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, is to let the delegation draw on the resources of people interested in those topics. The committees’ ideas might be transformed into legislation, or, Rogers said, “they may come back and say the system is as good as it ought to be and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”