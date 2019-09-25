Sept. 25, 1944, in The Star: Two recently announced military promotions are of interest to Annistonians. Maj. Andrew Jackson Goodwin Jr. has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel. He is now attached to the staff of Gen. Brehon Summervell in the Office of Service of Supplies. He is a graduate of Princeton and the Harvard School of Business Administration. The other promotion is that of Lt. Cmdr. Sanford E. Ayers to a place on the staff of Admiral Nimitz Before leaving for Hawaii to assume his new duties, Commander Ayers was in charge of the Office of Occupied Territories in Washington. Commander Ayers, the son of Dr. T. W. Ayers of Atlanta, served throughout the last war in France and later was bombed out of his hospital in China. Also this date: Fort McClellan authorities had German prisoners of war on a bread-and-water diet yesterday and a portion of the previous day as punishment for a sit-down strike the POWs staged. The prisoners were angered by military authorities’ refusal to approve certain concessions they had sought; authorities refused to say what those concessions were. The prisoners returned to work this morning and their rations were restored.
Sept. 25, 1994, in The Star: Osborn Communications Corp., owner of WJSU-TV 40 in Anniston, have asked the FCC for a waiver to allow it to town two radio stations in Gadsden, WAAX and WQEN. A 1975 FCC regulation prohibits ownership by a single company of radio and television stations in the same market. However, since the time of the Reagan administration, the FCC has been lenient in granting waivers to the rule, so an Osborn spokesman expects that to happen in this instance, too. Also this date: Striking down parts of the Cable Act of 1984, a federal judge has cleared the way for BellSouth to begin offering television programming over its telephone lines, with Vestavia Hills expected to benefit from the technology as early as next year. Additionally: Appearing in today’s issue is a six-page special section, printed on heavier-stock paper, that salutes the life and supreme accomplishment of Heather Whitestone, the 21-year-old Jacksonville State University student who’ll be taking time away from her academics to serve as Miss America.