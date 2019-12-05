Dec. 5, 1944, in The Star: Providing Christmas gifts for more than a thousand patients at the Area Hospital at Fort McClellan is a project in which the local American Legion is asking all to cooperate. Persons wishing to provide either gifts or money can take them to the American Legion clubhouse on East 18th Street. The Area Hospital, as it’s known, lists a patient population of 10 WACs, 75 black enlisted men, 1,005 white enlisted men and 100 officers. Many gift ideas are listed, and among the suggested books one might buy as gifts are mysteries, classics, Bibles, dictionaries, westerns — but “no war stories.”
Also this date: Twenty-two gallons of untaxed whiskey that had been hidden on West Tenth Street today was in possession of Anniston police, but no arrests had been made. At reported present prices, the liquor has a retail value of $440 or more.
Dec. 5, 1994, in The Star: With a sudden jerk, the Class J Norfolk & Western steam engine began to inch its way toward Chattanooga, out of Birmingham. Its whistle signaled the beginning of the 14-hour round trip — and mourned the end of an era. Everyone witnessing the event on Dec. 3, whether on board the train or lining the tracks, wanted to be a part of the last run of the last operating steam engine in Alabama. Three hours after an 8 a.m. departure, the train arrived in Chattanooga, where visitors enjoyed sights and attractions for six hours before heading back to Birmingham. Known as “the 611,” the train went into service in May 1950, but having completed its final excursion run, it’s on its way now to a museum in Roanoke, Va.