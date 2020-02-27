Look Back ... to a special treat for an Oxford soldier, 1945

Feb. 27, 1945, in The Star: Because of its impressive humanitarian record over the years, the American Red Cross needs no defense to back up its annual solicitation of funds with which to carry on its work. That was the argument made by the Rev. Herman Turner of Atlanta, who was the principal speaker today at the noontime kickoff dinner held in the recreation room of the First Methodist Church in Anniston. The dinner, served by the Canteen Corps, was attended by more than 250 business men and woman, volunteer leaders, and a handful of military leaders from Fort McClellan. Anniston’s four service clubs — Rotary, Kiwanis, Exchange and Civitan — were all well represented.
Also this date: Pfc. Clifton Williams of Oxford was among a group of American soldiers from a military hospital in Nottinghamshire, England, who were recently entertained at a local theater there by one Henry Hall of the British Broadcasting Corporation. [Mr. Hall was a renowned bandleader and composer in England in this era, known also for entertaining troops in his country.]
Feb. 27, 1995, in The Star: One by one, members of the congregation of Goshen United Methodist Church yesterday walked forward to pour red earth from around the tornadic ruins of their old church onto the winter-browned cornfield that holds the hope for the new. Children struggled with ribbon-wrapped spades to turn over the first shovelfuls for groundbreaking of the new church in northern Calhoun County.
Also this date: Local officials clung to a glimmer of hope today but braced for the worst as the Pentagon prepared to officially announce its list of military bases to be closed. Fort McClellan, which fought its way off the list in 1991 and 1993, was again on the list, according to recommendations leaked to news media during the weekend.