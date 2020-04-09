Look Back … to a special Sugar Bowl movie, 1945

April 9, 1945, in The Star: Alumni of the University of Alabama and members of the football teams of Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville and Piedmont high schools will be recognized as honored guests at the showing of the motion picture of the Alabama-Duke Sugar Bowl game tomorrow night at the USO Club on Gurnee Avenue. The admission fee for the picture is a bundle of old clothing for the National United Clothes Collecting Campaign now in progress here and elsewhere in the country for the benefit of war-torn nations. Also this date: Troops in approximately one third of the Infantry Replacement Training Center and Service Command units have been placed under a “working quarantine” as a precaution against the spread of poliomyelitis cases which have broken out there in the past ten days. The quarantine was invoked because one new case was diagnosed a day ago and another possible case was admitted to the hospital. Seventeen cases are under treatment; there have been three fatalities from the disease. Working quarantine means the men still have to train, but they can’t go out and do anything fun in groups in their free time.
April 9, 1995, in The Star: Anniston NewChannels is no more. From now on the local cable company will be known as Time Warner Cable. The new name results from a corporate merger of NewChannels’ former parent company, Newhouse Broadcasting, and Time Warner Entertainment. “It’s a name change only,” said local cable operations manager Don Richey. Also this date: The Munford Lions baseball team rallied in its final inning of play against the Wellborn Panthers yesterday afternoon, driving in six to gain the 10-8 win. Munford started out fast in the first inning, though. Noel Stephens started with a single and Michael Brewer added another. Devan Ingram then drove his teammates home and eventually scored himself to give the Lions a 3-0 lead.