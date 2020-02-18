Look Back … to a special painting for an Anniston war widow, 1945

Feb. 18, 1945, in The Star: J. Lawrence Peek, chief of Anniston’s police department and the Alabama chairman of a national program that endorses and sponsors a brake-testing program for motorized vehicles, has called a meeting of chiefs of police in the state, and of state highway patrolmen, for the purpose of discussing the program. Also this date: In a presentation yesterday, Mrs. Charles G. Smith of 931 West 15th Street received a water-color painting of the beach on Guam where her husband, Marine Cpl. Charles Smith, was killed by Japanese mortar fire in July last year. Marine Cpl. Tom Dunn, a comrade of Smith’s, had painted the scene after receiving permission to return to the bluff overlooking the beach on Guam so that he could create an image of the cemetery where Cpl. Smith’s Marine buddies were buried. Smith himself was buried at sea. A representative of the Marine recruiting office in Birmingham officially presented the painting to the widow.
Feb. 18, 1995, in The Star: The Randolph County School Board’s legal battle with the U.S. Justice Department ended yesterday when a judge approved the settlement in a racial discrimination lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled that the agreement, which introduces racial reforms into the school system and bars former Principal Hulond Humphries the county’s school campuses, was legal and fair. Problems began in February last year when Humphries threatened to cancel the high school’s prom if interracial couples planned to attend. Also this date: The recent expansion of area codes in the U.S., which created “334” in Alabama and “360” in western Washington state, has brought to light a technological problem, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Automated switchboards, known as PBXs, can’t call numbers with those area codes because they’re the first-ever U.S. area codes not to use a 1 or a 0 as the middle digit, yet PBXs are programmed to dial only that type of area code. The new codes in Alabama and Washington apparent “confuse” the devices.