May 27, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 27, 1994: Involved in ministerial and evangelistic work for more than half a century, Dr. William E. “Brother Bill” Summerlin, 95, will be honored tomorrow at a reunion dinner at an Oxford restaurant. It’s being arranged by members of the former Men’s Fellowship Bible class at Trinity Baptist Church, a Sunday school class that the Rev. Summerlin taught for many years. Ordained in 1946, he went into evangelistic work full time in 1958. Also this date: The White House director of administration resigned Thursday after the disclosure that he used a presidential helicopter for a golf outing in Maryland earlier this week. President Clinton said he was “very upset” about the incident and vowed that taxpayers “some way or another” would be reimbursed for the trip taken by David Watkins and two military aides. It’s not clear whether Watkins’ resignation would be followed by the aides’ resignations as well, but, the president vowed, “The Treasury will not be out one red cent for whatever happened there.”