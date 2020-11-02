Look Back ... to a soldier's legacy left to his son, 1945

Nov. 2, 1945, in The Star: Alfred P. McPeters III, age 4, accepted medals of honored bravery on behalf of his fallen father, F/Lieut Alfred P. McPeters of the 79th Division, during a ceremony at Fort McClellan yesterday. The soldier was seriously wounded by the enemy in June 1944, but he recovered and rejoined his outfit in August 1944 in France. There, in a leadership position against enemy firepower, his life was ended. Lt. McPeters is survived by his wife and their son, who reside at 428 Lapsley Ave., Anniston. The boy accepted the Distinguished Service Cross and the Silver Star during a retreat parade at the Fort McClellan post headquarters parade grounds. Also this date: According to Nazi Party files recovered by Military Government workers in Germany, there was a sketch of a swastika flag designed to be flown over the United States in 1951, government officials disclosed today. The recovered documents also included the names of more than 200 American Nazis.
Nov. 2, 1995, in The Star: Anniston voters approved the sale of Ezell Park nearly a year ago, but the “For Sale” sign remains standing and a new youth sports complex – on hold until the property sells – remains a sketch on paper. The problem is one of perception: that there won’t be a market for the goods or services sold on that redeveloped plot of land. With the decision to close Fort McClellan and plans to expand Quintard Mall and to build a Wal-Mart Supercenter in Oxford, nine interested developers back away from the 5.7-acre parcel on the corner of Quintard and Greenbrier-Dear Road. Also this date: Seventy-five years ago today, Carrie Woodall cast a vote for James Cox, the Democratic nominee for president. Cox lost to Warren Harding, but what mattered most was that the schoolteacher from the Jamestown community in Cherokee County was on that day among the first women in Alabama to vote. Mrs. Woodall, who will turn 100 on Dec. 11, is stooped and a little hard of hearing, but she still has a firm handshake. She has voted in every election ever since.