Look Back … to a small-business leader in Anniston, 1995.

July 28, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 28, 1995, in The Star: The good word for Jacksonville State’s football team became officials this morning as officials announced that JSU has merged with seven other schools to for a new NCAA Division I-AA football conference. The new league is yet to be named. Also this date: Anniston’s Jack Holland, 67, this morning was announced as Calhoun County’s Small Business Leader of the Year. He built his company from the ground up, starting with two employees running an auto trim shop. Now Auto Custom Carpet employs 212 and will have gross sales of $15 million this year. As the name of the company and the sales figure suggest, there’s a high demand out there for easily installed replacement carpet that’s custom model for hundreds of different vehicles. Additionally: Ten days before filing suit to block the sale of Stringfellow Hospital to a Florida company, heirs of the hospital’s long-ago founder secretly agreed to sell the facility at a cheaper price — $500,000 — to crosstown rival Regional Medical Center. A local judge ordered the agreement entered into the public record yesterday. The heirs’ primary goal has been to prevent the hospital, which was organized in 1937 and took form in 1938, from being sold to a for-profit Florida company, Health Management Associates.