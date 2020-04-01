Look Back ... to a Silver Star for a Roanoke war hero, 1945

April 1, 1945, in The Star: The Silver Star awarded posthumously to Pfc. Franklin Scales of Roanoke was presented to his father in a colorful military ceremony honoring the soldier hero. Pfc. Scales, who was 20, stuck by his machine gun in the face of an overwhelming Japanese assault last June 4 on New Guinea. His brother, Wallace, also gave his life to his nation — he was lost aboard a destroyer during a battle against the Japanese in August 1942. The brothers were the only children of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer F. Scales, who live on a farm about eight miles south of Roanoke and work at Handley Manufacturing’s Roanoke mill. Col. George C. Nielsen, post commander of Fort McClellan, presented the Silver Star. Also this date: A full-page ad for Roberts Beauty Shop, 1205 Noble St., tells the housewife reader she can have a machine permanent done for $5 or a Helene Curtis cold wave for $10. “Vernon Roberts has given the women of Anniston a real beauty shop … a beauty shop comparable to many found in much larger cities.” Phone 400 to make an appointment.
April 1, 1995, in The Star: Amtrak’s “Gulf Breeze” made its final run between Mobile and Birmingham yesterday with scores of passengers. It’s too late for the Crescent offshoot, however — the route has been eliminated to save money. It’s not an old route; it was started in the last 5 or 6 years.