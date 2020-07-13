Look Back … to a shortage of sugar in the Southeast, 1945

July 13, 1945, in The Star: Drummond’s new “super store” held its formal opening yesterday with a record crowd in attendance. Located at 1901 West 10th Street, next door to the old location, Drummond’s has just been completed and is ultra modern in every respect. New fixtures and counters, longer and more modern meat display cases and new vegetable cases have been added. The store has been laid out on the “self service” plan with rolling baskets being an innovation. Curtis Drummond, a Navy veteran, is the proprietor. Also this date: Major factors in the critical sugar shortage in the Southeast, according to an Office of Price Administration attorney, are the counterfeiting of sugar ration stamps and the diversion of sugar to bootleggers. In point of fact, the Anniston police chief just this morning poured out 28 gallons of illegal intoxicating liquors. The 60-day accumulation from arrests and raids met its end in the gutter outside police headquarters at 1200 Gurnee Avenue.
July 13, 1995, in The Star: A 9th-grade boy from Jacksonville responded successfully to a recent gimmick promotion at the Ramada Inn in Anniston, atop the Quintard hill. The restaurant inside the inn, Pinocchio’s Steer-n-Stein, offered a 72-ounce slab of steak free to anyone who could eat the entire thing. Some men tried and those men failed. Blake Wade, 14, weighing 150 pounds, took the restaurant up on its offer and won himself the meaty treat because he finished it inside of an hour. He even wolfed down some side orders for good measure.