Dec. 4, 1944, in The Star: A Victory Ship now under construction in California will be named for the City of Anniston, Mayor J. F. King was notified today in a letter from the U. S. Maritime Commission. The letter said the ship would be ready for christening around Jan. 22. It’s being built at No. 1 Ship Yard at Richmond, Calif., by the Permanette Metal Corp. Mayor King said he knew nothing about the ship until he received the letter this morning. Also this date: As evidence of the prevalence of rats in some sections of Anniston, a man and a boy with the city Health Department recently caught 750 rats by traps in one block in two weeks. In the campaign waged by the department to exterminate rats, much poison is being used with effective results.
Dec. 4, 1994, in The Star: Florida, ranked No. 6, defeated Alabama, ranked No. 3, in the SEC Championship game played last night at the Georgia Dome. The score was 24-23 and this one really hurt the team and its fans. It’s the Tide’s first loss of the season – its last loss was to this same Gator team a year ago -- it means Florida goes to the Sugar Bowl and it means the boys in Crimson have to play Ohio State in the, ulp, Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 in Orlando. “It stinks. It really does,” offensive lineman Jon Stevenson said. “I never thought we would lose this game,” said quarterback Jay Barker. Alabama’s senior team members have lost only five times in 50 games. Also this date: An item in the social column describes how the old L&N Railroad freight house in Anniston has been restored by architect Julian Jenkins – and how it was put to good sentimental use Nov. 5 as the reception site for the wedding of Jenkins’ son, Jay, and his bride, Kim. They have returned from their wedding trip to St. John’s Island.