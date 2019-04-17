April 17, 1944, in The Star: More than 7,500 people, soldiers and civilians alike, filled McClellan Amphitheater yesterday afternoon to hear world-famous Percy Grainger perform. Tall, gray-haired and absolutely charming, Mr. Grainger won the audience with his versatility — he played the piano, he conducted the Army bands of the fort, and he’s a composer. Pvt. James Adair, himself a conductor of note, was responsible for inviting Mr. Grainger to perform here.
April 17, 1994, in The Star: The Cheaha Challenge Sports Festival will be staged for its second year next weekend and sponsors are convinced they are nurturing a broadly popular concept, centered as it is on bicycling, that will pay great dividends locally as it grows and matures. “It’s a solid base we can build on,” said Anniston attorney A. W. Bolt. “It’s a good idea. There’s a market for it out there.” The keystone events of the festival are the Anniston Criterium bicycle races on a marked course in downtown Anniston on Saturday — as many as 400 competitors are expected — and the Cheaha Challenge, a 110-mile ride from Piedmont to the state’s highest point and back. Other sporting events include archery and shooting. Added to the mix this year is a concert Saturday night at Oxford’s football stadium by country music singer Ronnie Milsap.