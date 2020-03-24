Look Back … to a seat on the council for Debra Foster, 1995

March 24, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 24, 1995, in The Star: Debra Foster was second in line for a seat on the City Council two years ago. Now that the spot is open again, it looks like the West 13th Street dress shop owner will be the new Ward 3 councilwoman. Ms. Foster, who owns Debra’s Fashions, is the top choice among council members to fill out the unexpired term of Lucius Fleming, who died last week after a four-month decline from cancer. The council made its informal choice in executive session last night. If Ms. Foster accepts, she’ll be sworn in at the next regular council meeting. Also this date: A new fence is being put up around the White Plains High School baseball field. White Plains Principal Dr. Ben Character said the fence should be finished by the end of this week, in plenty of time for the team’s first home game, April 10.