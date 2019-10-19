Oct. 19, 1944, in The Star: A Science Club has been organized at Cobb Avenue High School, the purpose of which is to help students find their talents in that field and to develop an appreciation for science. The following seniors and juniors have met the requirements for membership in the club: Seniors, Emma Jefferson, Christine Ware, Carolyn Jordan, Nathaniel Boggs, Kenneth Brannock; juniors, Helen Green, Roberta Green, Rosetta McGee, Oran L. Carter, Clarence Edge, James Glover, L. V. Terrell, Early Morris and Thomas Borden.
Also this date: Pupils in rural schools will continue another week on a part-time basis so they can help in gathering the cotton crop, according to an announcement from Calhoun County schools Superintendent A. C. Shelton. Recently the schools were allowed to dismiss at noon so that students might assist the cotton-picking work, given that older laborers are not easily available now. The extension of part-time classes will enable them to help gather the cotton crop before the bad weather starts.
Additionally: On the college football calendar, Alabama and Tennessee have a clash scheduled for this weekend in Knoxville, where Vols coach John Barnhill expects 30,000 spectators to turn out. Tide coach Frank Thomas calls this “the hardest game of the season for us.”
Oct. 19, 1994, in The Star: Friends and co-workers at The Star today are fondly but sadly thinking of Danny Beard, assistant features editor at the newspaper, who was found dead yesterday afternoon in a Kansas hotel room where he’d been staying for a professional conference. Beard, 36, is thought to have died of natural causes. A native of Albertville, he first worked for The Star from 1983-86, worked at a New Jersey paper for a while, then came back to Anniston in 1989. Beard was equally skillful in designing newspaper pages and in writing articles, particularly if the latter called on his knowledge of old movies and TV shows. Beard is survived by his parents, a brother, and a sister.