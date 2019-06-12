June 12, 1944, in The Star: George F. Wooten, prominent young Alabama lawyer, arrived in Anniston today to assume his duties as judge of the Circuit Court. Judge Wooten, who formerly practiced law in Talladega at the firm Knox, Dixon, Wooten & Dixon, was appointed by Gov. Chauncey Sparks to succeed Judge R. B. Carr, who was last week elevated to the Court of Appeals. Judge Wooten received his degree in law at the University of Alabama in 1937. Also this date: There were 160 births in Calhoun County in May of this year, compared to 142 in May of 1943, according to a report from the Calhoun County Health Department.
June 12, 1994, in The Star: Gene Fair, 37, of Weaver, who has Parkinson’s disease, is scheduled to be in the Oval Office in Washington on June 14 when President Clinton signs a bill announcing National Parkinson’s Awareness Week. Fair, who might even get to go running with the president, serves this year with Muhammed Ali as a national spokesman for the American Parkinson’s Disease Association. A graduate of Weaver High School, Fair was diagnosed with the disease when he was 30.