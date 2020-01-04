Look Back ... to a salesman's optimistic projection, 1945

Jan. 4, 1945, in The Star: An advertisement placed to publicize a real estate auction predicts, “Anniston no doubt will have a stable population of 100,000 people in the next ten years.” The pitch is, of course, to persuade potential buyers and speculators to come to the courthouse tomorrow for an auction of 11 home site tracts. The land in question was formerly known as the P. J. Darling estate, located west of Anniston along or near the Birmingham Highway. The attorney representing the seller, or perhaps the selling company, is Ross Blackmon. Also this date: From a temporary office established in Piedmont, the state Highway Department is overseeing the work of surveying the Anniston-Piedmont Road with the intention of relocating and widening it after the war. The work has begun at Piedmont and over the next half year will proceed to the end of the Fort McClellan Road at the South Gate. The present road to Piedmont is one of the oldest pieces of pavement in Alabama, being laid around 20 years ago.
Jan. 4, 1995, in The Star: In Jacksonville, Kitty Stone Elementary Principal Mark Washington and several of his teachers have embarked on an ambitious program aimed at pulling together community support and money from all possible sources to put the best of all high-tech learning equipment in their classrooms. The program’s goal is to raise $30,000 or more during the remainder of this school year to put 10 multimedia computer stations in the school. During the following year, Washington and the teachers hope to buy enough multimedia equipment to have one in each of the school’s 40 classrooms. Meanwhile, at least 14 Kitty Stone teachers have committed to taking several courses in high-tech education at Jacksonville State University. “Teachers have got to know the technology. It’s not going to go away,” Washington said.