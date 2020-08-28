Look Back ... to a Russian friend's visit to Anniston, 1995

Aug. 28, 1945, in The Star: Alabama Gov. Chauncey Sparks today addressed groups in Jacksonville and Anniston on behalf of the proposed state income tax amendment on which voters will pass judgment Oct. 2. Outlining the purpose of the proposed amendment, Gov. Sparks stated that if it’s adopted, it means that income tax revenue now pledged toward state property tax reductions will be placed in the general treasury. The legislature will then appropriate it, and it will also go to pay off the old carpetbag bonded debt ($8.5 million), and to benefit education and welfare in the state.
Aug. 28, 1995, in The Star: Russian actor and director Eugene Lazarev, who has a number of friends in Anniston, left here yesterday to return to Moscow and a star’s welcome. That’s because he learned a few days ago that the City of Moscow is presenting him with the “best actor of the season” award. Lazarev has performed with local actors in at least three plays and has directed two others. He recently had the opportunity to visit the new location of ACTheater, the local troupe, at 1302 Noble St. It’s in rough shape right now as a production site, but Lazarev said he sees great potential in the old building at that address.