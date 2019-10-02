Oct. 2, 1944, in The Star: The Rev. Charles R. Bell Jr., former pastor of Parker Memorial Baptist Church, has accepted the pastorate of the First Baptist Church of Madison, in Wisconsin. The Rev. Mr. Bell went there to serve for a stipulated period as supply pastor and had been there only a few days when he was officially invited to become the permanent pastor. Mr. Bell was born and reared in Anniston. After high school here he went to Howard College, Brown University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. His wife and their son will be joining him soon in Wisconsin. Also this date: Anniston High School has been without a Parent-Teacher Association chapter for several years, but a meeting and election this past weekend eliminated that absence. Chosen as president was Mrs. J. H. Rutledge; vice presidents, Mrs. Loy Gunter and Mrs. William F. Gates; and secretary Mrs. M. S. Nelson. Additionally: Shotgun shells have been rationed at the retail level for several years and a great demand has built up. That’s why a line formed this morning in front of Anniston Hardware Company long before it opened for business. The store had received a shipment of 1,400 boxes of shotgun shells and it appeared that the line of potential buyers exceeded that figure. Word had been spread for several weeks that the shells would go on sale Oct. 2.
Oct. 2, 1994, in The Star: Willie Willis and Johnnie Clifton, both retired Alabama State Troopers, have been hired as security guards at the Calhoun County Courthouse as officials who run the facility carry out security upgrades. “We’ve had several instances of violence in this courthouse. The end result hasn’t been serious, but it could have been,” said Circuit Judge Sam Monk. Soon, courthouse officials will close the 11th Street entrance to the public and compel everyone to enter from the parking lot that lies between the building and 12th Street. A security check will be implemented at the parking lot entrance, similar to that at airports. Eventually there will be security cameras.