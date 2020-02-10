Look Back … to a rumor of hope for Fort McClellan, 1995

Feb. 10, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 10, 1995, in The Star: At first glance, the report seemed to be good news for Calhoun County: Pentagon sources said Fort McClellan would be spared from a third round on the base closure list. But local officials cautioned this morning that final decisions have not been made, and even if the fort is not on the list, its future still could be in jeopardy. “I think it is premature to say that the fort is safe,” said U.S. Rep. Glen Browder, D-Jacksonville. “We’re talking about a rumor here.” The initial news source for the report was the Birmingham Post-Herald, citing anonymous Pentagon sources. The report was that the fort would not be closed but would be recommended for “realignment” — not necessarily a good thing. Also this date: Anticipating that the state education budget next year would be prorated — meaning that public schools would not get all the state money promised — Oxford School Superintendent John Toland has done some cutting back in advance. That meant cutting the school library budget in half, which does not set well with Oxford Middle School librarian Carol Campbell. “We are the wealthiest school system in the county,” she said. “That’s next year. Proration shouldn’t affect our budget this year.” The cut means the system’s libraries will have $5,000 to work with, not $10,000.