Look Back … to a ruling on the cause of a fire at a social service center’s offices, 1995

June 1, 1945, in The Star: Sgt. Ralph D. Campbell, 25, of Heflin, lost his life inside Germany when the Lundendorf Bridge collapsed on March 17. His wife, Mrs. Nina C. Campbell, has received his Purple Heart and many letters attesting to Sgt. Campbell’s gallant bravery, conduct and comradeship. He had been in the Army for a year and five months. Also this date: Tomorrow is the day that the waste paper collection for the war effort, being carried out by Anniston Boy Scouts, will instead benefit one of those scouts themselves. Scout James Gilbert, of 516 West 11-1/2 Street, who suffered a broken leg a year ago as he collected waste paper for the war effort, continues to incur medical expenses, and money raised by the collection will help his family. He will also be the number one guest at the noon luncheon tomorrow that honors all paper collectors. Additionally: A bill permitting the sterilization of Alabamians with hereditary mental afflictions is over one of its hurdles, having passed the Senate late yesterday by a vote of 18 to 9. It now goes to the House, where another fight comparable to that waged in the upper chamber is anticipated.
June 1, 1995, in The Star: Fire investigation officials have determined that a blaze that destroyed the AIDS Services Center three weeks ago was deliberately set. State Fire Marshal John Robison would not, however, comment on the evidence that linked the fire to arson or on whether investigators have suspects in the case. Clinic executive director Deborah Wade said she wasn’t at all surprised by the arson ruling, but said also she has no idea who would want to burn the clinic. The blaze destroyed most of the clinic’s equipment and furnishings and many of its records.