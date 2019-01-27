Jan. 27, 1944, in The Star: Last night’s screening of the musical fun-fest Thousands Cheer at the Calhoun Theater in Anniston brought in about $200,000 worth of War Bonds bought as a condition for admission to the show. Also this date: According to a nationally syndicated news column, if you depend on air conditioning for summer comfort, you might not be very comfortable this coming summer. Supplies of the vital refrigerating gas freon are running low, and plans for stepping up production are five months behind schedule. This means that offices, theaters, nightclubs, bars, hotels, department stores and beauty parlors normally cooled by freon will not be cooled again until the summer of 1945. Freon was developed by refrigeration engineers in their search for a safer gas than ammonia. Frivolous uses of freon have been shoved aside by war uses. For example, when a Yank soldier crawls into a foxhole in the South Pacific, he annihilates his first enemy, the mosquito, by throwing in a hand grenade packed with insecticide. The gas in that hand grenade is freon.
Jan. 27, 1994, in The Star: A short profile of Anniston family physician Dr. Carla Thomas notes that besides her demanding practice – which includes regular clinical visits to nursing homes and to Calhoun County Jail – she serves on an array of boards and committees, plays the organ at her church and helps raise three children alongside her husband, attorney Cleo Thomas. Dr. Thomas is an Ohio native who earned her medical degree at Harvard. Also this date: The weekly restaurant review today visits Red’s Steakhouse and BBQ, 5000 Pelham Road, for a sample of its lunch menu. The generally favorable review notes that a main dish and two sides cost $4.25. Lunch for two people cost $13.38, excluding tip. For more than a year Eddie Isbell has been the sole proprietor of Red’s, which he used to run with Linda Chitwood.