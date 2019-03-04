March 4, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 4, 1994: Fort McClellan’s Military Police Company was honored as one of the country’s best at a ceremony yesterday morning at the fort. In receiving the 1993 Brig. Gen. David Stem Award, the fort’s MPs were cited as the best in the medium size category. According to an Army spokesman, the winners in each of three size categories were rewarded for their excellence in mission accomplishment, training, physical fitness, weapons qualifications and unit awards. Fort McClellan’s MPs won the Stem Award in 1991 as well.