Sept. 14, 1944, in The Star: Commenting on the possibility of raising money to build a band shell in Anniston's Zinn Park as an element of a World War II memorial, Margaret Leland of 1401 Leighton Avenue writes, in part: “If the band shell is built I doubt that it would ever be used for anything besides political rallies. Of course, the high school band would be asked to give a concert once a year, but I believe these could be given in the same place they have always been given. Besides this I believe the auditorium in the Gurnee U.S.O. will hold all the people that would ever come to anything that might be given in the band shell. There are many other ways this money could be used to make Anniston a better place to live.” Also this date: A Chicago business group yesterday bought from Stan Ingram the three-story building at 1028 Noble Street. The price was $55,000; in real estate terms, that’s an Anniston record-breaking price of $1,833 per front foot. The building is now occupied by Held Brothers, and according to Hugh J. Scully of Pippin-Scully real estate, plans have been made to remodel the building for use as a women’s wear store.
Sept. 14, 1994, in The Star: For the past 20 years, Calhoun County Commissioner of Licenses Alvin Gibbs has been the man to see in the county to do almost anything legally. His office dispenses drivers licenses, license plates, business and professional licenses and licenses for assorted outdoor pastimes. Previously the service manager at Anniston Electric Co., where he found employment after WWII, Gibbs was persuaded by Calhoun County Commission Chairman Roscoe Simmons to take the then-appointed position. But now Gibbs, 68, is retiring; he’ll stay in the post long enough for Gov. Jim Folsom to appoint someone to fill out his term.