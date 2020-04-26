Look Back .. to a really big show to reward War Bond buyers, 1945

April 26, 1945, in The Star: Men and women of Fort McClellan paid tribute to the memory of the late Ernie Pyle, the famed war correspondent, last night in a way that Ernie would have liked best — by entertaining several thousand Calhoun County War Bond buyers and their friends at Memorial Stadium with music, songs, eulogies and a card of boxing bouts well above the average in quality and sportsmanship. It was a big night and the thanks of Anniston fans go out today to the officers and men of the fort and the IRTC for a pleasurable evening. There was hardly a dull moment from the time Prof. Jackson waved his baton for the first number by the Anniston High School band until the final note of the “Star Spangled Banner” had wafted away.
April 26, 1995, in The Star: Local teachers and business people met at the Chamber of Commerce and Anniston Middle School yesterday afternoon to talk about the possibilities of bringing to the county “such technological advances as Interactive Distance Learning and Internet.” Also this date: Greg Brockwell, 18, is one of only 34 high school seniors in Alabama named to the list of National Merit Scholars today. Active in several extracurricular fields at the Donoho School, Brockwell enjoys kayaking when he wants to get away from it all. His career goal is to open a law practice and operate an outdoor outfitting store on the side, or maybe go into the business full time.