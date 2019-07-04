July 4, 1944, in The Star: Through about the noon hour [The Star being, of course, an afternoon paper at this time] the local observance of Independence Day was a quiet matter, if there was any observance at all. Both Anniston Chief of Police Lawrence Peek and Calhoun County Sheriff W. L. Borders had no incidents to report. E. L. Coxwell, head of the State Highway Patrol for this area, said highways around Anniston before noon had been free of accidents; indeed, there were surprisingly few cars on the highways at all. Anyone spending time outdoors was rewarded with a unseasonably moderate temperature, with a high of about 75.
July 4, 1994, in The Star: Recruiting high-quality doctors to Calhoun County isn’t always a simple proposition. With ongoing shortages of doctors, especially primary care physicians, the need for successful recruitment is critical. Anniston pediatrician Dr. Joseph Judge lists several external reasons why doctors might not come here, e.g., the fort might close, but a Regional Medical Center vice president offers another: reinforcements. One chief consideration for a physician thinking about coming to Calhoun County is whether there’s an established base of other doctors in that specialty. “They want to know that they can share the burden with other doctors and aren’t always going to be the one that is called when there is a crisis,” said Sharel Laidig, who oversees planning and development at RMC.