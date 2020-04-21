Look Back ... to a quest for war treasures, 1995

April 21, 1945 in The Star: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 21, 1995, in The Star: A Japanese businessman is touring the U.S. in an organized effort to pay for and retrieve war souvenirs that WWII veterans might have brought home with them 50 years ago. The businessman, Susumu Takeda, is primarily looking for swords, for some of them were family treasures back in Japan. Takeda was at the Hampton Inn in Oxford earlier this week, where he acquired 13 swords. Also this date: Oxford’s new post office is open for business today after holding an open house and dedication yesterday. The new building is just off Alabama 21 south of Interstate 20 near the proposed Walmart Supercenter. Additionally: Jacksonville State University’s baseball team will have a new field to play on next season on as a full-fledged member of NCAA Division I. This week a 30-ton crane has been used on the field to install the light poles.