Look Back ... to a public safety building for Piedmont, 1995

Jan. 31, 1945, in The Star: A local man named Ralph Bright is credited with having delivered the first government-owned motorized vehicle to what was then Camp McClellan, back in 1917. The vehicle was an old White runabout and it was used by the Construction Quartermaster to ride from job to job inspecting the various projects then underway. Trucks and automobiles had operated on the post before, but they belonged to outside contractors or were operated under lease. Mr. Bright lives at 706 McPherson Street in Oxford, having moved recently from the old family farm.
Jan. 31, 1995, in The Star: Members of the Piedmont City Council got their first glimpse last night of drawings of a proposed new public safety building and they liked everything but the price. The 23,000-square-foot building, which will be built in stages, comes with a total price tag of about $1.75 million and house the fire department, the municipal court and the police department. The construction site is a vacant lot owned by the city at the intersection of East Hood Street and North Center Avenue.