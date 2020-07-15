Look Back ... to a proud editorial, 1945

July 15, 1945, in The Star: A general chest-thumping editorial about progress in Anniston — and also within The Anniston Star as a company — links its message to a milestone anniversary: It was on July 17, 1873, that the city was formally incorporated under the general laws of Alabama. (There had previously been a public election in which residents made their preference known on the question.) Moreover, a front-page article reveals, The Star's management will hold an "open house" on July 17 to show off its renovated and more efficient offices and production facilities in its building on 11th Street.
Also this date: As an indicator of how eager, even desperate, potential tenants are to find housing during these crowded times in Anniston, consider this classified ad: “Officer, wife, 7-year-old well behaved boy, under mothers constant supervision, desire furnished apartment, house or rooms. Have own kitchen equipment, linens. Child not destructive. Agree to leave on short notice should we prove undesirable tenants.”
July 15, 1995, in The Star: A wood-chipping plant is Ohatchee’s newest industry. Yesterday about 60 workers and dignitaries gathered to dedicate the $6 million facility owned and operated by Fulgham Fibres, Inc. The chipping plant is producing wood chips exclusively for paper goods made by the James River Corp. of Richmond, Va., a consumer-products company that has major operations in Alabama and across the South. The trees to feed it will come from about 85 pulpwooders in northeast Alabama.